LOVEC NA ZAKLADE

Izgubljeni obesek Luka Perryja našel na Ptuju

Pripadal je igralčevemu prastricu, pristal pa pri Slovencu, mobiliziranem v nemško vojsko. Ker je Perry pred dvema letoma umrl, ga je odkupil najditelj, lovec na zaklade Aleš Fidler.
Odpri galerijo
lovro-kastelic
Lovro Kastelic
18.04.2021 ob 12:04
Poslušajte

Čas branja: 6:13 min.
V obdobju, ko je Slovenijo dokončno odkril tudi Hollywood in se je po Krvavcu potikala Naomi Watts, Bovec pa je zasedla kar štiristočlanska ekipa, ki je v produkciji Amazon Studios na Kaninu snemala atraktivne prizore v dolini Graben, domnevno za novo franšizo akcijskega spektakla o Jasonu Bournu, je znani lovec na zaklade Aleš Fidler iz Šentjurja naletel na zlat starinski obesek, ki je pripadal zlatokopu iz ameriške Montane, imenoval se je Isaac Perry in je bil prastric bolj znanega Luka Perryja, ki ga poznamo predvsem po vlogi Dylana iz najstniške serije Beverly Hills 90210. Slednji je pred ...

