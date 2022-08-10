27 °C
Ljubljana
  • Koper
  • Celje
  • Kranj
  • Ljubljana
  • Maribor
  • Murska Sobota
  • Nova Gorica
  • Novo mesto
  • Ptuj
  • Slovenj Gradec
  • Velenje
Vreme jutri: delno oblačno
MIČNA

Meghan Markle trepeta: bo njen bivši mož končno razkril svojo plat zgodbe?

Preden je Meghan Markle postala članica kraljeve družine, je bila igralka, ki si je šele utirala pot med zvezde in je bila poročena s producentom Trevorjem Engelsonom.
Fotografija: EXCLUSIVE: **PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE RATES APPLY** FILE PHOTOS: Here's Prince Harry's new fiancee Meghan Markle enjoying romantic vacations with her now ex-husband Trevor Engelson - and showing off her stunning bikini body - while in her mid-20s. The stunning Suits actress, 36, is now engaged to her British Royal beau and the world is being swept by Royal wedding fever. But Prince Harry wasn't her first love - these exclusive images show the California-born beauty as she captured the heart of handsome TV producer Trevor Engelson. The carefree young couple are seen relaxing on pristine beaches, enjoying intimate candlelit dinners and and kicking back with a cold beer while enjoying sun soaked holidays in Santorini, Greece, and Mexico, during 2006-2007. At the time, the now high-profile screen star and humanitarian was a little known actress, having had only small appearances in TV dramas such as CSI: New York and General Hospital. She dated Engelson for seven years before tying the knot in 2011, but the couple split up just two years later. In the photos, provided by a family member, a beaming Meghan is also seen celebrating her sister Samantha Grant's graduation from University of New Mexico in 2006. Pictured: Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson in Yelapa, Mexico, 2006.,Image: 307749366, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -ALLCOUNTRY, *** HANDOUT image or SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE or FILMSTILL for EDITORIAL USE ONLY! * Please note: Fees charged by Profimedia are for the Profimedia's services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material. Profimedia does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright or License in the attached material. By publishing this material you (the user) expressly agree to indemnify and to hold Profimedia and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against Profimedia arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material. Profimedia does not claim any copyright or license in the attached materials. Any downloading fees charged by Profimedia are for Profimedia's services only. * Handling Fee Only ***, Model Release: no, Pictured: Mexico Trevor Engelson in Yelapa Meghan Markle 2006.
Odpri galerijo
EXCLUSIVE: **PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE RATES APPLY** FILE PHOTOS: Here's Prince Harry's new fiancee Meghan Markle enjoying romantic vacations with her now ex-husband Trevor Engelson - and showing off her stunning bikini body - while in her mid-20s. The stunning Suits actress, 36, is now engaged to her British Royal beau and the world is being swept by Royal wedding fever. But Prince Harry wasn't her first love - these exclusive images show the California-born beauty as she captured the heart of handsome TV producer Trevor Engelson. The carefree young couple are seen relaxing on pristine beaches, enjoying intimate candlelit dinners and and kicking back with a cold beer while enjoying sun soaked holidays in Santorini, Greece, and Mexico, during 2006-2007. At the time, the now high-profile screen star and humanitarian was a little known actress, having had only small appearances in TV dramas such as CSI: New York and General Hospital. She dated Engelson for seven years before tying the knot in 2011, but the couple split up just two years later. In the photos, provided by a family member, a beaming Meghan is also seen celebrating her sister Samantha Grant's graduation from University of New Mexico in 2006. Pictured: Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson in Yelapa, Mexico, 2006.,Image: 307749366, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -ALLCOUNTRY, *** HANDOUT image or SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE or FILMSTILL for EDITORIAL USE ONLY! * Please note: Fees charged by Profimedia are for the Profimedia's services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material. Profimedia does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright or License in the attached material. By publishing this material you (the user) expressly agree to indemnify and to hold Profimedia and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against Profimedia arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material. Profimedia does not claim any copyright or license in the attached materials. Any downloading fees charged by Profimedia are for Profimedia's services only. * Handling Fee Only ***, Model Release: no, Pictured: Mexico Trevor Engelson in Yelapa Meghan Markle 2006.

S. S.
10.08.2022 ob 11:01
10.08.2022 ob 11:06
S. S.
10.08.2022 ob 11:01
10.08.2022 ob 11:06

Poslušajte

Čas branja: 1:11 min.

Meghan in Trevor sta bila par kar nekaj let, preden sta svojo ljubezen potrdila s poroko, ki se je leta 2011 odvila na Jamajki. 

A komaj dve leti po poroki se je Meghan odločila, da Trevor ni več zanjo. Pravi vzrok njunega razhoda pa še vedno ni prišel na dan. 

Okoli njunega razhoda krožijo številne govorice, med katerimi je najbolj glasna ta, da je Meghan Trevorja pustila na zelo grd način na daljavo in mu poročni prstan vrnila tako, da mu ga je samo poslala po pošti.

Kaj od tega je res, ve Trevor, ki do danes še ni povedal svoje plati zgodbe. Ampak na dan menda prihaja nova knjiga in strokovnjakinja za kraljeve zadeve meni, da bomo kmalu lahko izvedeli več.

Preberite več na mična.si.

Hvala, ker berete Slovenske novice.

Berite Slovenske novice prvi mesec že za 7,99 € 0,99 €!

NAROČITE

Več iz te teme:

Meghan Markle prvi mož Meghan Markle ločitev Trevor Engelson

Priporočamo

Anonimna prijava zaradi zaposlitve poslančeve žene: takšen je epilog
Čuka skrivaj dopustovala skupaj, ampak ne sama (FOTO)
Premium
Čez most stekla po pomoč: Jože sosedo Ireno ustrelil s šibrovko
Kaj vozi Luka Mesec? Bralka ga je ujela v prestižnem lepotcu (FOTO)

Izbrano za vas

 
Promo

Usmerjeni v bolj trajnostno izdelavo cementa
Beton in s tem cement sta danes prevladujoča gradbena materiala, zato je toliko bolj pomembno, da se proizvodnja teh strateških materialov razogljiči.

 
Promo

Prihaja eden najboljših ameriških orkestrov
Simfonični orkester iz Pittsburgha je sodeloval z vodilnimi svetovnimi dirigenti in glasbeniki ter velja za enega najboljših ameriških orkestrov.

 
Promo

To so najlepše plaže v Evropi
Preverite seznam najlepših plaž, ki ga je Forbes objavil za leto 2022 in izberite destinacijo za popoln odklop.

 
Promo

Škoda je zavzela posebno mesto v srcih Slovencev
ŠKODA je med drugim namreč del ekipe sevniških gasilcev, pa tudi nujne medicinske pomoči Zdravstvenega doma Kamnik.

 
Promo

Visoka kakovost pri dostavi paketov
Na konkurenčnem trgu paketnih storitev Pošta Slovenije s številnimi novostmi.

 
Promo

Postrezite si z najbolj priročnimi kuharskimi nasveti
Odprta kuhinja je kulinarični portal, ki vam vsakodnevno servira kulinarični navdih.

 
Promo

Portal za ženske, ki slavijo življenje
Portal Mična slavi življenje in vam lepša proste trenutke, ki si jih vzamete za brskanje po spletu.

 
Promo

Onaplus.si: navdihujoče vsebine za vsak dan
Onaplus je spletni portal priloge Ona in revije Onaplus, na katerem vas čaka še več pestrih vsebin.

Komentarji:

Priporočamo

Anonimna prijava zaradi zaposlitve poslančeve žene: takšen je epilog
Čuka skrivaj dopustovala skupaj, ampak ne sama (FOTO)
Premium
Čez most stekla po pomoč: Jože sosedo Ireno ustrelil s šibrovko
Kaj vozi Luka Mesec? Bralka ga je ujela v prestižnem lepotcu (FOTO)

Izbrano za vas

 
Promo

Visoka kakovost pri dostavi paketov
Na konkurenčnem trgu paketnih storitev Pošta Slovenije s številnimi novostmi.

 
Promo

Postrezite si z najbolj priročnimi kuharskimi nasveti
Odprta kuhinja je kulinarični portal, ki vam vsakodnevno servira kulinarični navdih.

 
Promo

Portal za ženske, ki slavijo življenje
Portal Mična slavi življenje in vam lepša proste trenutke, ki si jih vzamete za brskanje po spletu.

 
Promo

Onaplus.si: navdihujoče vsebine za vsak dan
Onaplus je spletni portal priloge Ona in revije Onaplus, na katerem vas čaka še več pestrih vsebin.

Izbrano za vas

 
Promo

Usmerjeni v bolj trajnostno izdelavo cementa
Beton in s tem cement sta danes prevladujoča gradbena materiala, zato je toliko bolj pomembno, da se proizvodnja teh strateških materialov razogljiči.

 
Promo

Prihaja eden najboljših ameriških orkestrov
Simfonični orkester iz Pittsburgha je sodeloval z vodilnimi svetovnimi dirigenti in glasbeniki ter velja za enega najboljših ameriških orkestrov.

 
Promo

To so najlepše plaže v Evropi
Preverite seznam najlepših plaž, ki ga je Forbes objavil za leto 2022 in izberite destinacijo za popoln odklop.

 
Promo

Škoda je zavzela posebno mesto v srcih Slovencev
ŠKODA je med drugim namreč del ekipe sevniških gasilcev, pa tudi nujne medicinske pomoči Zdravstvenega doma Kamnik.

 
Promo

Visoka kakovost pri dostavi paketov
Na konkurenčnem trgu paketnih storitev Pošta Slovenije s številnimi novostmi.

 
Promo

Postrezite si z najbolj priročnimi kuharskimi nasveti
Odprta kuhinja je kulinarični portal, ki vam vsakodnevno servira kulinarični navdih.

 
Promo

Portal za ženske, ki slavijo življenje
Portal Mična slavi življenje in vam lepša proste trenutke, ki si jih vzamete za brskanje po spletu.

 
Promo

Onaplus.si: navdihujoče vsebine za vsak dan
Onaplus je spletni portal priloge Ona in revije Onaplus, na katerem vas čaka še več pestrih vsebin.

Slika zvitega časopisa
Naročite se na tiskano izdajo

O nas

Sodelujte z nami

Storitve

Logotip sn
Naročite se na eNovice
Copyright © Slovenske novice 2022. Vse pravice pridržane.