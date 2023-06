Zaustavile so železniški promet na Dunaju

Odpri galerijo

Alpacas are social herd animals that live in family groups. Alpacas warn the herd about intruders by making sharp, noisy inhalations that sound like a high-pitched bray. The herd may attack smaller predators with their front feet, and can spit and kick. Here this alpaca was getting upset of my approach. This was in Peru FOTO: Cvant Getty Images/istockphoto