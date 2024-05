To je ganljiva pesem, ki jo je Manci Košir posvetila hči: »Slišim te«

Slišim te. V jeziku vode, v jeziku vetra, v jeziku tišine govoriš.



Death is nothing at all.

I have only slipped away to the next room.

I am I and you are you.

Whatever we were to each other,

That, we still are.



Call me by my old familiar name.

Speak to me in the easy way

which you always used.

Put no difference into your tone.

Wear no forced air of solemnity or sorrow.



Laugh as we always laughed

at the little jokes we enjoyed together.

Play, smile, think of me. Pray for me.

Let my name be ever the household word

that it always was.

Let it be spoken without effect.

Without the trace of a shadow on it.



Life means all that it ever meant.

It is the same that it ever was.

There is absolute unbroken continuity.

Why should I be out of mind

because I am out of sight?



I am but waiting for you.

For an interval.

Somewhere. Very near.

Just around the corner.



All is well.



–Henry Scott Holland, Death Is Nothing At All