Astronavtka slovenskega rodu ostaja ujeta v vesolju: tam bo najmanj do februarja

Odpri galerijo

(FILES) This undated handout picture from Nasa released on July 2, 2024 shows NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test astronauts (from top) Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams inside the vestibule between the forward port on the International Space Station’s Harmony module and Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. NASA needs to decide by the end of August whether to return two astronauts to Earth aboard Boeing's Starliner, which flew them to the International Space Station (ISS), or bring them home on a SpaceX craft, officials said on August 14, 2024. NASA astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita "Suni" Williams blasted off for the ISS on Starliner on June 5 for what was meant to be an eight-day stay. (Photo by Handout/NASA/AFP)/RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO/NASA" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS FOTO: Handout Afp