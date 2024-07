Ameriški glasbenik v Rusiji obsojen na 13 let zapora

Odpri galerijo

In this grab from a handout footage released by the Moscow City Court press service on July 18, 2024, US citizen Michael Travis Leake, who was detained in June 2023 and accused of "organising a drug dealing business involving young people", stands inside a defendants' cage during his verdict hearing at the Khamovnitchesky district court. A former US paratrooper and rock musician detained in Russia more than a year ago on drugs charges was on July 18, 2024 sentenced to 13 years in jail, Moscow's courts service said. (Photo by Handout/MOSCOW CITY COURT PRESS SERVICE/AFP)/RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO/Moscow City Court press service handout" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS FOTO: Handout Afp