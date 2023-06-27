Varčne zvezdnice: nepozabne obleke oblečejo večkrat (Suzy)

Pogosto si zvezde obleke za velike dogodke le sposodijo, jih celo dobijo v dar, a kdaj pa kdaj jih morajo tudi kupiti. Zato zvezdnice vedo, da večkrat oblečena obleka dandanes ni več faux pas, pač pa je to pohvale vredno. Joaquin Phoenix, znan zagovornik živali, ljubitelj okolja in strog vegan, je tako na podelitve nagrad leta 2020 nosil isti smoking Stelle McCartney. Poglejmo, katere zvezdnice so podobnega mnenja.

Rita Moreno wears the stunning gown she first wore 56 years ago when she won her Oscar. The 86 year-old actress stunned onlookers on the Academy Awards red carpet, as she donned the gown she wore back in 1962 when she won the Oscar for her role in 'West Side Story'. Moreno revealed to ABC host Wendi McLendon-Covey: "This is the gown I wore in 1962 when I won my Oscar! It was made in the Phillipines." She also revealed on the red carpet that is was made from material usually used to make Japanese kiminos, and admitted it had been hanging in her closet for the past 56 years, adding: "You would think it would tarnish!"