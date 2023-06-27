Varčne zvezdnice: nepozabne obleke oblečejo večkrat (Suzy)

Pogosto si zvezde obleke za velike dogodke le sposodijo, jih celo dobijo v dar, a kdaj pa kdaj jih morajo tudi kupiti. Zato zvezdnice vedo, da večkrat oblečena obleka dandanes ni več faux pas, pač pa je to pohvale vredno. Joaquin Phoenix, znan zagovornik živali, ljubitelj okolja in strog vegan, je tako na podelitve nagrad leta 2020 nosil isti smoking Stelle McCartney. Poglejmo, katere zvezdnice so podobnega mnenja.
Živo rumena
Razpravo je sprožila Calista Flockhart, ki je moža Harrisona Forda na premieri novega filma o Indiani Jonesu nosila krilo hiše Ralph Lauren, ki smo ga na njej prvič videli daljnega leta 1999 na podelitvi emmyjev.
BGUK_1161621 - ** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN UNITED STATES ** Los Angeles, CA - Rita Moreno wears the stunning gown she first wore 56 years ago when she won her Oscar. The 86 year-old actress stunned onlookers on the Academy Awards red carpet, as she donned the gown she wore back in 1962 when she won the Oscar for her role in 'West Side Story'. Moreno revealed to ABC host Wendi McLendon-Covey: "This is the gown I wore in 1962 when I won my Oscar! It was made in the Phillipines." She also revealed on the red carpet that is was made from material usually used to make Japanese kiminos, and admitted it had been hanging in her closet for the past 56 years, adding: "You would think it would tarnish!"
BACKGRID DOES NOT CLAIM ANY COPYRIGHT OR LICENSE IN THE ATTACHED MATERIAL. ANY DOWNLOADING FEES CHARGED BY BACKGRID ARE FOR BACKGRID'S SERVICES ONLY, AND DO NOT, NOR ARE THEY INTENDED TO, CONVEY TO THE USER ANY COPYRIGHT OR LICENSE IN THE MATERIAL. BY PUBLISHING THIS MATERIAL, THE USER EXPRESSLY AGREES TO INDEMNIFY AND TO HOLD BACKGRID HARMLESS FROM ANY CLAIMS, DEMANDS, OR CAUSES OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF OR CONNECTED IN ANY WAY WITH USER'S PUBLICATION OF THE MATERIAL*
Pictured: Rita Moreno
BACKGRID UK 4 MARCH 2018,Image: 365091978, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ***
HANDOUT image or SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE or FILMSTILL for EDITORIAL USE ONLY! * Please note: Fees charged by Profimedia are for the Profimedia's services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material. Profimedia does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright or License in the attached material. By publishing this material you (the user) expressly agree to indemnify and to hold Profimedia and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against Profimedia arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material. Profimedia does not claim any copyright or license in the attached materials. Any downloading fees charged by Profimedia are for Profimedia's services only. * Handling Fee Only
***, Model Release: no, Pictured: Rita Moreno
Zmagovalka
Rita Moreno je na podelitev oskarjev leta 2018 prišla v isti obleki kot 1962., ko je prejela kipec za stransko vlogo v filmu West Side Story.
Chanelova ljubljenka
Prelepo obleko si je Keira Knightley nadela za zabavo pred podelitvijo baft leta 2008, potem pa še za gala dogodek Serious Fun leta 2013. Pomemben detajl? Gre za njeno poročno obleko!
109677, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - Tuesday December 3, 2013. Keira Knightly attends the Serious Fun Children's Network London Gala at the Roundhouse. **UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG & TAIWAN OUT**,Image: 178394609, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Supplied by PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE, Model Release: no
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
EE BAFTA British Academy Film Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 12 Feb 2017,Image: 320743140, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions:, Model Release: no
KIRSTEN DUNST
VANITY FAIR PARTY AT THE 2004 OSCARS/ACADEMY AWARDS, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 29 FEB 2004,Image: 760049471, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions:, Model Release: no
V čipkah
Kirsten Dunst je obleko Christiana Lacroixa nosila na zabavi po podelitvi oskarjev leta 2004, potem pa še za Chopardov dogodek trinajst let pozneje.