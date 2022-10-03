Ustvarjene po slavnih podobah (FOTO)

Kar nekaj znanih igralk je služilo kot navdih za Disneyjeve pravljične junakinje, ki jih poznamo iz risank.

Včasih so ustvarjalci navdih črpali celo od igralk, ki so princesam posodile glas, v večini primerov pa so to zdaj podobe, ki jih ne moremo pozabiti in so za vedno del popkulture in otroške podzavesti.

Mala morska deklica Ariela je nastala po podobi manekenke Christie Brinkley in potezah igralke Alysse Milano, ko je bila slednja še deklica.

Pepelko naj bi navdihnila lepota Grace Kelly in manj znane igralke Helene Stanley, ki je bila tudi model za ustvarjalce.

Za Trnuljčico so poiskali navdih v Audrey Hepburn, ki je služila tudi kot model za Belle iz risanke Lepotica in zver.

Belle so ustvarili ne le po podobi Audrey, pač pa tudi po Natalie Wood in Elizabeth Taylor.

Igralki Jean Harlow in Claudette Colbert sta odgovorni za pričesko in obrvi Sneguljčice.

Ming-Na Wen je v risanki Mulan posodila glas, umetniki pa so iz nje črpali tudi navdih za značaj bojevite princese in končni videz.