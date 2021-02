Cara Delevingne se seli: vila za tri milijone evrov

Odpri galerijo

Cara and Poppy Delevingne have put their colourful Los Angeles home up for sale for $3.75 million. The sisters have owned the property in the Hollywood Hills since June 2017. Model-turned-actress Cara and model Poppy originally bought the house from Cara’s “Suicide Squad” co-star Jared Leto for $2.05 million. The modest-looking white-washed home is an explosion of colour inside. The small hallway leads into a dining room lacquered in glossy emerald paint and lorded over by a monkey chandelier. There’s a monochrome, sparkling white kitchen just beyond the dining room. The house has four bedrooms, each touched in one way or another with the sisters’ light-hearted design flair. It ranges from tropical wallpaper featuring hand-painted toucans and macaques to a clash of geometric patterns in a darker, Art Deco-themed bedroom. There’s also a bar with more tropical themes and a bonus room that could be used as a recording studio. Outside, a wraparound balcony on the second floor overlooks the walk-out pool area, which includes a spa, fire pit and barbecue. Another, more secluded outdoor dining area is tucked away at the edge of the steeply sloping property line under the shade of trees.,Image: 591037838, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no