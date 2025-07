Začeli izkop množičnega grobišča otrok pri nekdanjem katoliškem domu

Odpri galerijo

The site of the Mother and Baby institution in Tuam, at the site in Co Galway, western Ireland, on July 7, 2025, seen ahead of excavations commencing. Over a decade since local historian Catherine Corless discovered an unmarked mass burial site for children at a former mother and baby home in western Ireland, workers prepare for extensive excavations to start next week. (Photo by Paul Faith/AFP) FOTO: Paul Faith Afp