Vrag odnesel šalo: Nova pandemija bi lahko letos zajela dele Evrope

A chicken lies dead from unknown causes amongst other chickens at a poultry farm in south Sulawesi March 17, 2005. Bird flu has re-emerged in Indonesia's main island of Java and south Sulawesi province since the start of the year, prompting the government to slaughter affected fowl, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad FOTO: Stringer/indonesia Reuters Pictures