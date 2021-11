Na Marsu ne bo prijetno živeti, razkrila britanska astrofizičarka in žvižgačica

Odpri galerijo

29140 Prof Carole Mundell at Jodrell Bank. Shots of Carole, new Head of Dept for Physics at the Jodrell Bank Observatory where she studied her PhD. Shots of Carole with the Lovell Telescope. Also with Simon Garrington, Director of JBCA (Jodrell Bank Observatory). 12 Dec 2016. Client: Andy Dunne - Corp Comms FOTO: Nic Delves-broughton