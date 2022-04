Zgodba o obleki Beckhamove neveste je dolga leto dni in v njej ni tašče Victorie

Odpri galerijo

Newlyweds Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz look radiant as they step out for brunch on Sunday the day after their flashy Palm Beach nuptials. Husband and wife were seen at the Peltz familys stunning Florida pad on day three of the star-studded wedding extravaganza. The bride wore a white dress and matching ribbon in her flowing blonde ponytail while Brooklyn looked dapper in cream knitted shirt. Their romantic outing came as a lavish brunch was being held at a huge marquee set up in sprawling tropical gardens out back of the Peltz residence. David and Victoria’s eldest son and actress Nicola tied the knot at her ultra wealthy family’s USD 76 million oceanfront estate. Pictured: brooklyn beckham,nicola peltz,Image: 681783361, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -GBR, Model Release: no, Pictured: brooklyn beckham,nicola peltz, Credit line: Profimedia