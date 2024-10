Melania Trump izdala moža: vse je opisala v svojih spominih

Odpri galerijo

July 18, 2024; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Donald Trump and Melania Trump stand on stage at the conclusion of the final day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum. The final day of the RNC featured a keynote address by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. Mandatory Credit: Jasper Colt-USA TODAY FOTO: Jasper Colt, Jasper Colt Usa Today Network Via Reuters Co