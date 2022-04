Kako je Kate Middleton postala obraz Firme

Odpri galerijo

March 25, 2022, Jamaica: Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 24/03/2022. Kingston, Jamaica. Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge , at a Jamaica Defence Force Commissioning Parade on day six of their Royal Tour of the Caribbean.,Image: 672945300, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: * China, France, Italy, Spain, Taiwan and UK Rights OUT *, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia