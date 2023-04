Noro! Sloveniji se obeta nov uspeh, poglejte, kako visoko so uvrščeni Joker Out (FOTO)

Carpe Diem

We'll be dancing all night long

We'll love each other and play

As if there was no tomorrow

Ever fewer words, thin ice burning under our feet

But we're running away from the draught

You must only work for 810,000 years

To make your soul breathe a little

(Eeny, meeny, miny, moe)

You win if you stay alive

(I'll take everything)

You get nothing

(Ah ah ahh)

Do you really want it like this?

The game of hatred is your thing

Thank you, don't count on us

On us

We'll be dancing all night long

We'll love each other and play

As if there was no tomorrow

We won't count the hours until the dawn arises

We'll jump across the mountains

To be embraced by the sky

The first rain will wash away all the fake glitter

So it stops stealing the magic from the dance floors

The darkness will bring out the shine in our eyes

The game of hatred is your thing

Thank you, don't count on us

We'll be even louder

We'll be dancing all night long

We'll love each other and play

As if there was no tomorrow

We won't count the hours until the dawn arises

We'll jump across the mountains

We'll accept that we are eternal and happy

Only as long as the sky keeps embracing us

We danced, loved, and played all night

We lived as if there wаѕ

No tomorrow