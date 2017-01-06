KAJ SE DOGAJA?

Streljanje na letališču, več ljudi naj bi bilo ranjenih

Objavljeno: 06.01.2017 19:24Posodobljeno: 06.01.2017 19:30
Avtor: A. L.
Nekateri mediji poročajo, da naj bi bilo ustreljenih devet ljudi.

Simbolična fotografija. Foto: Reuters
Simbolična fotografija.

FORT LAUDERDALE – Na letališču Fort Lauderdale (Florida) naj bi prišlo do streljanja. Nekateri tuji mediji poročajo, da naj bi bilo več ranjenih. O strelih mnogi poročajo na družabnih omrežjih, pojavile so se že prve fotografije s kraja, kjer je prispela že tudi policija. Na eni od fotografij, ki kroži, je mogoče videti okrvavljeno osebo.

Več sledi ...

