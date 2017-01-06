Streljanje na letališču, več ljudi naj bi bilo ranjenih

FORT LAUDERDALE – Na letališču Fort Lauderdale (Florida) naj bi prišlo do streljanja. Nekateri tuji mediji poročajo, da naj bi bilo več ranjenih. O strelih mnogi poročajo na družabnih omrežjih, pojavile so se že prve fotografije s kraja, kjer je prispela že tudi policija. Na eni od fotografij, ki kroži, je mogoče videti okrvavljeno osebo.

Shots fired at FLL airport. Guy is bleeding profusely. Supposedly others are shot on the lower level at Delta Term 2. pic.twitter.com/UcL73Y8yGx — Maxwill Solutions (@MxWllSolutions) January 6, 2017

BREAKING: As many as 9 people shot at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, shooter is in custody, sources tell NBC News — BNO News (@BNONews) January 6, 2017

#BREAKING: Reports of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale Airport. We have seen people running outside terminal.



MORE TO COME. pic.twitter.com/2LBTH6COu6 — ABC Action News (@abcactionnews) January 6, 2017

DEVELOPING: Shots fired at Fort Lauderdale International Airport, reports say https://t.co/zUugEULS3K pic.twitter.com/pEUbxFtu0T — Darl van Dijk (@Lastcombo) January 6, 2017

Več sledi ...