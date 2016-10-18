NEVARNO

FOTO in VIDEO: Obsedno jutro v Londonu, zaprli tudi London Bridge

Objavljeno: 18.10.2016 09:57Posodobljeno: 18.10.2016 09:57
Avtor: P. Pa.
Ljudi iz sosednjih stavb so že evakuirali, zaprli so tudi sosednje ulice.

Foto: twitter

LONDON – Znani londonski most London Bridge so evakuirali zaradi sumljivega vozila, ki so ga opazili blizu postaje, poroča Independent.

Predstavnik policije je povedal, da so jih na prizorišče poklicali okoli 7.50. Zaprli so tudi Borough High Street.

 

Komentarji (1)

Prijavi sovražni govor
Slika za %user
začuden 18. oktober 2016 ob 10:43

Twitter, facebook - Novice reporting.