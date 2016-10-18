FOTO in VIDEO: Obsedno jutro v Londonu, zaprli tudi London Bridge

LONDON – Znani londonski most London Bridge so evakuirali zaradi sumljivega vozila, ki so ga opazili blizu postaje, poroča Independent.
Predstavnik policije je povedal, da so jih na prizorišče poklicali okoli 7.50. Zaprli so tudi Borough High Street.
Now evacuating further. Police telling everyone that 'standing near a suspicious car isn't a good idea'. Two fire engines at scene pic.twitter.com/TMHmybSmoR— The subeditor (@subedited) October 18, 2016
Massive crowd of London Bridge evacuees includes building firm, shivering local gym and hundreds of men in suits pic.twitter.com/t1CLBqmS02— The subeditor (@subedited) October 18, 2016
And we've just been evacuated from the building. Looks serious. #borough #londonbridge pic.twitter.com/Hue2gitk6Z— Jonas Vieira (@equilibr_um) October 18, 2016
Suspicious vehicle outside work. Street cordoned off. Fun stuff #borough #londonbridge pic.twitter.com/JiA9yvGmyh— Jonas Vieira (@equilibr_um) October 18, 2016
