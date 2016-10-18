FOTO in VIDEO: Obsedno jutro v Londonu, zaprli tudi London Bridge

LONDON – Znani londonski most London Bridge so evakuirali zaradi sumljivega vozila, ki so ga opazili blizu postaje, poroča Independent.

Predstavnik policije je povedal, da so jih na prizorišče poklicali okoli 7.50. Zaprli so tudi Borough High Street.

Now evacuating further. Police telling everyone that 'standing near a suspicious car isn't a good idea'. Two fire engines at scene pic.twitter.com/TMHmybSmoR — The subeditor (@subedited) October 18, 2016