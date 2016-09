Prešuštvo in ločitev? Oglasila se je Jelena Đoković

If only there was another half of the photo to show how much Novak was enjoying this moment! His face can show a bit of it though... While I was hugging him, a very nice lady was giving him a Chinese foot massage! On the beach! By the sea side! How amazing is that?! And it was so random, she just happened to see us hugging and started saying how we need to get a foot massage. Of course Novak volunteered after his tennis practice He was in a state of pure happiness! The great thing about love is that we can be happy when the person we love is happy! Me smiling is because I LOVE when he is HAPPY So this photo is all about HAPPINESS! #precious #grateful #love

