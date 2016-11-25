FOTO: Razkrit trik Kardashiank, tudi vaša zadnjica je lahko takšna

Fotografije, ki so objavljene na družabnih omrežjih, niso vedno realne in na to je želela opozoriti tudi Sara Puhto, ko je na instagramu delila fotografijo svoje zadnjice. Z njo je želela razkriti, da se s preprostim trikom da priti do zadnjice Kim Kardashian ali drugih 'obdarjenih' zvezdnic.
Blogerka je želela opozoriti na to, da ni vedno vse, kot se zdi, ko beseda teče o sestrah Kardashian. S postavitvijo, z držo telesa in s pravilno izbiro kota lahko tudi vaša zadnjica v trenutku postane taka, kot jo imajo omenjene sestre.
»V svetu, ki poveličuje zadnjice Kardashianovih, se moramo zavedati, da fotografije, ki jih vidimo, niso vedno realne. Njihove zadnjice se ne morejo vedno zdeti tako velike, odvisno je od kota,« je razkrila Sara.
Lani so plastični kirurgi še razkrili, da je v porastu večanje zadnjic. Povpraševanje se je dvignilo za kar 98 odstotkov, vse več je tudi zanimanja za dvig zadnjice. »To je efekt Kardashian,« je dejal plastični kirurg Terry Dubrow in dodal, da so trenutno velike zadnjice zelo in.
Not a progress photo Since its #humpday I thought it would be appropriate to post a booty pic I thought I'd show my booty from its normal straight leg standing position vs a posed booty pop position cause in a world where the Kardashian's bootys are so glorified, we need to remember that the photos we see of them and others aren't always reality. Their butts can't ALWAYS look that big from every angle.Same goes with photos on Instagram, we see them as goals and think we'll never be able to gain that much muscle or lose that much fat, but what you need to remember is that those photos you see are achievable, you can get to your goals, you can achieve anything with the right amount of determination, patience and effort! Don't think you can't because you're comparing a posed photo of a body to your everyday body. Use them as motivation but don't get too caught up on them. YOU are beautiful and can do anything you put your mind to. I hope you have an amazing day
