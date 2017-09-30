JASNO IN GLASNO

FOTO: Objavila sliko riti, polne celulita: To je nekaj normalnega

Objavljeno: 30.09.2017 14:24Posodobljeno: 30.09.2017 14:24
Avtor: M. U.
Ključne besede: 
Delosled: Sophie Turner Sophie Turner,
Delosled: celulit celulit,
Delosled: zadnjica zadnjica

Sophie Turner je požela pohvale.

  • Foto: instagram
Foto: instagram
Foto: instagram

Ameriška manekenka za močnejše Sophie Turner redno objavlja fotografije in sporočila, s katerimi želi ohrabriti ženske, ki niso zadovoljne s svojim telesom oziroma videzom.

 

I done a photoshoot yesterday And these are some behind the scenes pictures - I was angry when I seen this pic because Of my cellulite - It was on my mind but why should it ? I am more than #cellulite I am more than the #bellyrolls and the #backfat and #celluliteisnormal !! It’s natural for us ladies to have cellulite and we need to stop seeing it as disgusting or ugly. Yes we all want smooth skin but we also need to accept reality! I’ve had cellulite since I was about 12 which is normal. After living with something for a decade it’s all apart of being me! And I’m still learning to love it and not hate it- it’s a slow road to #selflove but it’s the best thing you can do for your confidence and mental health

A post shared by S O P H I E T U R N E R (@sophieeturner) on

 

Ob fotografiji, na kateri se vidi, da ima celulit, je zapisala: »Vsi želimo lepo in gladko kožo, a moramo se sprijazniti z stvarnostjo. Od 12. leta imam celulit in to je nekaj normalnega. Če s čim živiš več kot 10 let, to postane del tebe.«

Njena objava je požela veliko pohval. 

Opozorite prijatelje na članek

Vaš prispevek k članku

Opozorite nas na napako
Pošljite nam zanimivo povezavo
Predlagajte nam dodatne informacije
Pošljite nam fotografije ali video
Kontakt z uredništvom

Predstavitvene informacije

Komentiraj članek

Pred komentiranjem se prosim prijavite. Še nimate uporabniškega računa? Registrirajte se!

Pogoji komentiranja

Komentarji (2)

Prijavi sovražni govor
Slika za %user
KATJA8 30. september 2017 ob 14:55

Sorry,poudarjanje,da je debelost ok in nekaj normalnega,je skregano z vsako logiko.Potem se te bunke se samozavestno hvalijo,kako dobro se pocutijo v svojem telesu.Aha,najbrz.Upehanost,boleci sklepi,obremenjeno srce,...komu pa se da vlacit odvecno mascobo na vsakem koraku?Slepijo in tolazijo same sebe.
Glede celulita:ga imajo tudi suhe zenske in zenske z normalno tezo.Ampak na tem kitu pa je videti odvratno,ker je enostavno predebela in zamascena.
Pri debelih ljudeh(izvzeti so bolni ljudje)se tocno vidi odnos do sebe.Vase zmecejo vse in potem so zavaljeni kot prasici.Mentaliteta in pamet v k......,glavno da lahko papcajo.Ze tu se vidi odnos do sebe,hrane,razmisljanja,samopodoba,... Fuj.

Slika za %user
Anonimen uporabnik 30. september 2017 ob 14:55

Gnusno!!!!