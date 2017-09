VIDEO: Zmagovalec Evrovizije se bori za življenje

Salvador, you amazing man, earlier this year you proved us the impossible: Not only did you have a heart for two, but you had the heart power for millions of people all over the world! NOW, I hope you feel the love from all of us, when you need it the most. Eat, rest, laugh, cry, watch a lot of stupid movies, and embrace our support from Norway and beyond! #RiseSalvador #amarpelosdois

A post shared by Alexander Rybak (@rybakofficial) on Sep 22, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT