Priljubljeni barovec bo spet očka

Se še spomnite Miša Stevanovića, udeleženca prve sezone šova Bar? V družini podjetnega Mariborčana bo kmalu spet veselo. Mišo je namreč na spletnih omrežjih razkril, da se bo v kratkem njegova družina razširila še za enega člana. Kot kaže, bo ponosni oče prvošolke dobil še fantka.
We had a #photoShooting yesterday, with a #professionalPhotographer. All 4 of us! We went trough all the #weatherSeasons. From freaking #hot, #sun, to #storms, #rain and strong #wind.. But because of that, those #pictures are gonna be so #fckn #crazy; #You know, it's not just about the #goal, it's the #path that matters. #Amazing #atmosphere in #Svečina, #Dreisibner; can you see the #HEART behind us? It's the #famous #road to this little #pieceOfHeavenOnEarth. #Photographer sent me this one just for the #tease. #familyphotography #newLife #pregnacyphotography #heartRoad #sLOVEnia
