Priljubljeni barovec bo spet očka

Objavljeno: 05.09.2017 16:22Posodobljeno: 05.09.2017 16:24
Avtor: P. Pa.
V družino bo kmalu prijokal deček.

Dojenček bo kmalu prijokal na svet. Foto: Instagram
Se še spomnite Miša Stevanovića, udeleženca prve sezone šova Bar? V družini podjetnega Mariborčana bo kmalu spet veselo. Mišo je namreč na spletnih omrežjih razkril, da se bo v kratkem njegova družina razširila še za enega člana. Kot kaže, bo ponosni oče prvošolke dobil še fantka.

 

 

No hashtags needed. 

A post shared by Miloš Stevanović (@milostevanovic) on

FOTO: Mišo Stevanović: Ines sem v objemu jokal in obžaloval

