FOTO: Ta mamica je razdelila svet. Poglejte, kaj je storila

Naked sunbathing, because all our body parts want sum super blessed to know the power of the sun, a little each day goes a long way almost 9 weeks #pregnant with a new little #lightbaby I am doing an unassisted dolphin birth again, and couldn't be more excited to share with you all how birthing really CAN be and what it really is. All the fear mongering in the media has led so many women to be terrified which has been leading to very traumatizing births, for the baby and for mom. It does not HAVE to be this way, search peaceful births on YouTube. And remember if you did have a painful birth doesn't mean that you can not have a peaceful one. We live in the age of Aquarius where information is at our finger tips! Check out Unassistedchildbirth.com This website by Laura Shanley has completely changed my life

A photo posted by tashamaile (@tashamaile) on Sep 9, 2016 at 12:22pm PDT