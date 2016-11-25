FOTO: Ta mamica je razdelila svet. Poglejte, kaj je storila

Mamica Tasha Maile iz San Diega je razdelila splet. Na youtube je namreč naložila posnetek, na katerem hrani svoja sinova. Nič ne bi bilo narobe, če ne bi posnela, kako si vsak vzame svojo bradavičko in sesa. Josiah je star tri leta, Soul dve, mamica pa jima svojega mleka ne odreka. Po njenih besedah mama naredi, kar pač mora.
Pod videom, ki si ga je ogledalo skoraj milijon ljudi, so se pojavili različni komentarji: eni jo grajajo in celo trdijo, da gre za incest, drugi hvalijo, da je to nekaj čisto normalnega, tretji pa bi se tudi sami »priklopili« na njene bradavice.
Ni pa skrivnost, da mamica Tasha rada pokaže svoje atribute. Med sprehodom po njenem instagram profilu namreč najdemo tudi fotografije, na katerih je popolnoma gola. Ekshibicionistka?
Naked sunbathing, because all our body parts want sum super blessed to know the power of the sun, a little each day goes a long way almost 9 weeks #pregnant with a new little #lightbaby I am doing an unassisted dolphin birth again, and couldn't be more excited to share with you all how birthing really CAN be and what it really is. All the fear mongering in the media has led so many women to be terrified which has been leading to very traumatizing births, for the baby and for mom. It does not HAVE to be this way, search peaceful births on YouTube. And remember if you did have a painful birth doesn't mean that you can not have a peaceful one. We live in the age of Aquarius where information is at our finger tips! Check out Unassistedchildbirth.com This website by Laura Shanley has completely changed my life
Komentiraj članek
Pred komentiranjem se prosim prijavite. Še nimate uporabniškega računa? Registrirajte se!Pogoji komentiranja
Prijavi se tukaj