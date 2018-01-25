FOTO: Popolno maščevanje: prevarala ga je, nato se je izklesal

Po štirih letih zveze je 26-letni trener fitnesa izvedel, da ga dekle vara. Po začetnem prepuščanju nezdravi prehrani, ko je povsem izgubil voljo do življenja in vadbe, se je vzel v roke in se lotil svoje preobrazbe. Ob podpori prijateljev je v šestih mesecih shujšal 22 kilogramov in izklesal svoje telo.
Šestindvajsetletnik pravi, da še nikoli ni bil v boljši formi. Svoje izklesano telo in mišice zdaj ponosno razkazuje tudi na družabnih omrežjih, kjer mu ne manjka oboževalk.
Gotovo se bivša zdaj tolče po glavi ...
Body insecurities are something we can ALL relate too. It's not openly spoken about as often as it should and because of this sometimes we feel like we are alone. The world we live in is more shallow than EVER. Instagram, tinder and all rest,pretty much teach us that how you look is how you are valued, no matter if your interesting or funny. If you done look good, your not worth there time. For example If this was a hot girl with her bum in a thong this post would of gone viral Sad but true I can't remember a time when looking your best was more important than it is now. Guys taking steroids just to go clubbing in ibiza, girls snapping up there spines to try and look thick on camera Here's what to do if you have body insecurities First of all it's completely normal to dislike parts of your body! I try and convince people to shy away from surgerys and taking drugs. Work on strength training to develop your muscles properly Squats deadlift bench press Before you start "dieting" build a foundation, these lifts work so many muscles at the same time. So if you hate you arms, bum legs or stomach. All the muscles in those areas with get stimulated. Once few months have passed you can look into reducing food intake. Over time your bodyfat will be lowered revealing the new firmer muscle you have built in your "unflattering body area" Word of caution If you are going to make life style changes to improve your body make sure your doing it for you, and you alone. Don't go through all this effort to impress some one eles. If there not intrested in you for you tell them to take there ass back on tinder
Shout out to a great coach @romanelanceford. These photos are 3 months apart I'm not out here kissing ass. I wouldn't say it if it wasn't true. My definition of hard work has been challenged and redefined because of him. I've not only learnt how to train harder but also How to train smarter.Even when we had a difference of opinion he still had my back and supported my wishes. It shows the importance of having some one to help guide you through a troublesome time. This has helped me to become a much better trainer, coach and athlete. So I can continue to spread the positivity to other people. As soon as he's working on his tan I'll be staying with him to work on my offseason there's plenty of work to be done If they don't like me now, they gonna hate me when I'm done! DM Me for personal training in Derby or coaching world wide! It worked for me it will for you too #transformation #mensphysique #beforeandafter #fatloss #olympia #prep #chest #throwbackthursday #change #menshealth #fitness #black #personaltrainer #ripped #musclemodel #npc #ukbff #bodybuilding
Second by second you loose the opportunity to become the person you want to be , when are you going to stop making excuses and take charge of your live? Photo was take by @snhfoto @robrichesfitness it was my first photo shoot and couldnt recommended them more #gregplitt #flexfriday #npc #ifbb #chestday #fitness #gym #gainz #shredded #beforeandafter #love #natty
