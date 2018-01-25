FOTO: Popolno maščevanje: prevarala ga je, nato se je izklesal

Body insecurities are something we can ALL relate too. It's not openly spoken about as often as it should and because of this sometimes we feel like we are alone. The world we live in is more shallow than EVER. Instagram, tinder and all rest,pretty much teach us that how you look is how you are valued, no matter if your interesting or funny. If you done look good, your not worth there time. For example If this was a hot girl with her bum in a thong this post would of gone viral Sad but true I can't remember a time when looking your best was more important than it is now. Guys taking steroids just to go clubbing in ibiza, girls snapping up there spines to try and look thick on camera Here's what to do if you have body insecurities First of all it's completely normal to dislike parts of your body! I try and convince people to shy away from surgerys and taking drugs. Work on strength training to develop your muscles properly Squats deadlift bench press Before you start "dieting" build a foundation, these lifts work so many muscles at the same time. So if you hate you arms, bum legs or stomach. All the muscles in those areas with get stimulated. Once few months have passed you can look into reducing food intake. Over time your bodyfat will be lowered revealing the new firmer muscle you have built in your "unflattering body area" Word of caution If you are going to make life style changes to improve your body make sure your doing it for you, and you alone. Don't go through all this effort to impress some one eles. If there not intrested in you for you tell them to take there ass back on tinder

