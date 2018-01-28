FOTO: Oče treh otrok zaradi debelosti ni mogel teči, danes pa ...

180 days and counting... Picture on the left was taken July 25th 2017 and picture on the right was taken at 1pm today! . Because I don’t want to go back to wearing the same damn outfit everyday because it was the only thing that fit. . Because I don’t want to go back to dreading going swimming with my kids because I didn’t want to take my shirt off. . Because I don’t want to go back to the perpetual plumbers crack whenever I bent over. . Because I don’t want to go back to feeling my gut hang over my pants. . Because I don’t want to go back to hiding my face behind a beard to make myself feel thinner. . Because I don’t want to go back to feeling disgusted with myself. . Because I don’t want to go back to my feet and knees hurting or constant heartburn. . Because I don’t want to go back.... . I’m not going back. Everyone has there reasons. It's not important why you started, what's important is that you do start. Start Today!!! #mytransphormationstartstoday #1stphorm #mytransphormation #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #weightlossmotivation #weightlossstory #weightlosssupport #bodytransformation #transformation #bodygoals #fitnessmotivation #fitnessjourney #missoula #missoulamontana #iam1stphorm #starttoday

