FOTO: Oče treh otrok zaradi debelosti ni mogel teči, danes pa ...

Kjer je volja, je tudi pot. In to je tudi dokazal oče treh otrok, 39-letni Jeremiah Peterson iz ameriške zvezne države Montana. Zaradi debelosti se še pred nekaj meseci ni mogel poditi za svojimi malčki, nato pa je sklenil, da ima dovolj. Spravil se je v red, uredil prehrano, začel je telovaditi, sprehajal se je po dve uri na dan.
V šestih mesecih se je znebil kar 40 kilogramov in izklesal svoje telo, danes pa je v navdih številnim moškim. »Vse na meni je videti bolje, celo lasje in koža. Počutim se odlično. Rezultati so bili hitro vidni in to mi je dajalo zagon,« je povedal za Daily Mail.
180 days and counting... Picture on the left was taken July 25th 2017 and picture on the right was taken at 1pm today! . Because I don’t want to go back to wearing the same damn outfit everyday because it was the only thing that fit. . Because I don’t want to go back to dreading going swimming with my kids because I didn’t want to take my shirt off. . Because I don’t want to go back to the perpetual plumbers crack whenever I bent over. . Because I don’t want to go back to feeling my gut hang over my pants. . Because I don’t want to go back to hiding my face behind a beard to make myself feel thinner. . Because I don’t want to go back to feeling disgusted with myself. . Because I don’t want to go back to my feet and knees hurting or constant heartburn. . Because I don’t want to go back.... . I’m not going back. Everyone has there reasons. It's not important why you started, what's important is that you do start. Start Today!!! #mytransphormationstartstoday #1stphorm #mytransphormation #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #weightlossmotivation #weightlossstory #weightlosssupport #bodytransformation #transformation #bodygoals #fitnessmotivation #fitnessjourney #missoula #missoulamontana #iam1stphorm #starttoday
Komentiraj članek
Pred komentiranjem se prosim prijavite. Še nimate uporabniškega računa? Registrirajte se!Pogoji komentiranja
Prijavi se tukaj